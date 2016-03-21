Here's the eye-opening data behind Trump's rapid rise in the race this year

Donald Trump’s campaign for president has received an unprecedented amount of attention. But the media is not solely responsible for his publicity. SocialFlow calculated the amount of time we have collectively spent posting, liking, sharing, and commenting about Trump on social media — and the results are shocking.

Produced by Jenner Deal

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.