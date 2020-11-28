New data shows how Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit' has grown into a word-of-mouth hit since its release

Netflix Anya Taylor-Joy in Netflix’s ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” rose continuously in audience demand in its first month of release, according to data from Parrot Analytics.

At its peak demand on November 20, “The Queen’s Gambit” was over 20 times more in demand than the average series in the US.

Chess-set sales also soared 125% in the US in the weeks after the series debuted, according to The New York Times.

Netflix said on Monday that “The Queen’s Gambit” was its biggest limited series yet.

When the series debuted on October 23, it was only around five times more “in demand” than the average series in the US, according to Parrot Analytics. The research company measures “demand expressions,” which account for the engagement, viewership, and desire for a series.

The chart below illustrates its growth in its first month.

Parrot Analytics

The show is still far from some of the most in-demand shows in the US. Disney Plus’ “Mandalorian,” for instance, was 96 times more in demand than the average series.

But “The Queen’s Gambit” is notable because its popularity continued to increase over its first month of release, breaking the mould of most binge-released shows, Parrot Analytics said.

Parrot Analytics attributed much of the rise to research around the show, which kept interest up. For instance, chess-set sales soared 125 per cent in the US in the weeks after the series debuted, according to The New York Times.

“The Queen’s Gambit” also landed on the most recent list of Nielsen’s top streaming titles at No. 10, with viewers watching 551 million minutes of the series in the US over its debut weekend.

And the series seems to be popular around the world. Netflix said that it cracked its daily top 10 lists of popular titles in 92 counties and ranked No. 1 in 63 countries.

