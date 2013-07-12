Data Scientists Reveal What It Looks Like When A Facebook Photo Goes Viral

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.





What Does It Look Like When A Facebook Photo Goes Viral?

(Friggeri.net)

When a photo is shared just once on Facebook it’s shared again an average of 14.8 times, according to a research paper published by Facebook Data Scientists Alex Dow, Lada Adamic, and Adrien Friggeri. What’s more, the top 0.5% of shared photos account for 50% of all photo reshare activity on the social network. Read >Ampush Becomes Latest Facebook Strategic PMD (InsideFacebook)

Facebook’s newest preferred marketing developer (PMD) is Ampush, announced Wednesday. PMDs work closely with Facebook on new products and other advances in the social marketing world. Ampush has worked with major clients such as MasterCard, LivingSocial, and Kellogg. Read >

Fortune 500 Companies Using More Social Media

(UMASS-Dartmouth centre For Marketing Research)

Twitter remains the most popular tool for corporate communications, used by 77% of Fortune 500 companies this year (up from 73% last year). Facebook is currently being used by 70% of Fortune 500 companies, followed by YouTube (69%). Read >Employers Tip-Toe Around Including Social Media In Background Screening Process

(EmployeeScreenIQ)

When asked if they review social networking websites as part of their background screening process, 64% of employers said “never” and 29% said “sometimes.” In a follow-up question for those who responded “never”, 69% said it’s because they are “concerned about privacy laws and other legal risks associated with using this information.” Read >

Google Phasing Out Check-In Service In favour Of Google+ (SproutSocial)

Google is retiring its location service Google Latitude on August 9. Unlike Facebook and Foursquare, Latitude offered users more control over the accuracy and details of their current whereabouts. Google+ supports a check-in feature on its Android app, and the company has noted that the ability to share location via Google+ on iOS is coming soon. Read >

Facebook Adds Verified Profiles To iOS App (InsideFacebook)

Earlier this year, Facebook launched verified profiles for it platform on the Web, but now it’s also available on mobile with the newest iOS app update. Read >

[INFOGRAPHIC] How Social Media Influences Businesses (Go-Gulf)

Did you know 81% of consumers using social media say that they have been influenced by what their friends post on social networks? And other interesting facts:

