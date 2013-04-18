The Science Behind How Online Retailers Turn You Into A Customer For Life

We often hear that sales is an art; a skill you either have or don’t. While this still holds true, the accessibility of data today has given companies crucial insights to help them better sell and market to their customers.



Before, in the absence of data, they had to rely solely on past experience, generalizations or hunches to make product and marketing decisions, and when they did conduct more quantitative studies, they often took months and produced unreliable findings.

Today, in the age of “Big Data,” it’s cheaper than ever for companies to store large quantities of customer data. New technologies are also emerging that enable marketing teams to run specific experiments by tapping into this wealth of data.

Companies can now better track customer actions and conduct robust marketing experiments, in order to sharpen their messaging and consumer outreach strategies in measurable, systematic ways, rather than simply relying on intuitions about their customers.

Setting up a Science Experiment

So, how does a marketing team design a “scientific” campaign experiment? Let’s say, for example, that a marketing team believes they can boost sales by sending gift cards to some of their best customers. How do they decide how big the discount should be? Or which customers to send the gift card to? More importantly, how can we tell if it worked?

As with any scientific experiment, our scientist-marketers start out with a hypothesis that the

experiment will attempt to prove. For example, the hypothesis might be that the $25 gift card will lead to a big boost in profits. To run their experiment, the marketing team will set up “treatment groups.” One group might receive a $50 gift card, another might receive $100, and another $25 – as well as a control group that receives no treatment (i.e., no gift card).

After sending out the promotions, the team will use statistical tools to measure the efficacy of

each tactic. They’ll learn if sending a gift card matters, and if so, if there’s a significant impact

related to the size of the deal. They might even learn that certain customer segments respond very well to specific types of promotions or messaging.

How Today’s Online Retailers are Using Science Experimentation

Experimentation is reaching almost all aspects of online retail marketing – from the tactics used to acquire customers to the strategies used to keep customers happy and engaged with the brand.

One common theme we see across the industry is an increased focus on surprising and delighting customers to build lasting relationships. Zappos is famously passionate about “Wow’ing” their customer base, and more recent rising stars, such as Fab.com, have similar

core values. By using controlled marketing experiments, these kinds of retailers are now able

to quantify the value of spontaneous acts of generosity, whether in the form of unexpected email discounts or, in the case of IKEA, by providing free umbrellas on a stormy day.

Another recent trend is that companies are running more experiments focused on how to actually acquire loyal customers. Men’s clothing retailer, Bonobos, has been focusing on finding acquisition channels that attract customers with high “customer lifetime value.” By running experiments across various advertising channels, they can compare the cost of customer acquisition to the long-term profits earned across each channel. Revenues have doubled in each of the past four years, in large part due to this active experimentation.

What this Means for Businesses and Customers

The rise of marketing experimentation in e-commerce is changing the way retailers relate to their customers. Rather than relentlessly focusing on quick-win sales, retailers are using controlled experiments to find ways to increase brand loyalty and build lasting relationships. Retailers are now able to find more effective ways to identify loyal customers as well as more relevant ways to tailor marketing to their existing customers.

The evolution of marketing experimentation is a great thing for customers as well. These

experiments offer ways for customers to cast a vote in what types of marketing strategies they prefer most. For example, if a company experiments with sending 10 emails a day to every customer, the result of the experiment will surely show a huge spike in unsubscribes without a large boost in sales. On the other hand, if a retailer runs an experiment with a new, effective way to show each customer relevant products, they will more likely see an increase in sales because customers are happier with the unique, creative emails.

