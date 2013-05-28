4 Big Economic Datapoints Are Coming Out Today

Joe Weisenthal
nyse, new york stock exchange, stock ticker, stock symbol, stocks, up, down, market, markets, market watch, business industry news, bi, dng

Markets are in the green, as the economic data calendar begins to gather steam.

4 noteworthy pieces of economic data are coming out in the US today.

Via Calculated Risk:

• At 9:00 AM ET, S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index for March. Although this is the March report, it is really a 3 month average of January, February and March. The consensus is for a 10.2% year-over-year increase in the Composite 20 index (NSA) for December. The Zillow forecast is for the Composite 20 to increase 9.8% year-over-year, and for prices to increase 0.9% month-to-month seasonally adjusted. 

• At 10:00 AM, the Richmond Fed Survey of Manufacturing Activity for May. The consensus is for a a reading of minus 3 for this survey, up from minus 6 in April (Below zero is contraction). 

• Also at 10:00 AM, the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for May. The consensus is for the index to increase to 71.5 from 68.1. 

• At 10:30 AM, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for May. This is the last of regional surveys for May. The consensus is a reading of minus 8, up from minus 15 in April (below zero is contraction).

All will be interesting to watch. The Case-Shiller data is of course of the cream-of-the-crop of housing data, and confirming that the housing recovery is intact is a big part of the bullish story.

Meanwhile, consumer confidence has been kicking up lately, so the 10 AM number from the Conference Board should be intriguing.

