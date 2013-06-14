Via Calculated Risk, two key datapoints are coming out today:



• At 9:15 AM, The Fed will release Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization for May. The consensus is for a 0.2% increase in Industrial Production, and for Capacity Utilization to increase to 77.9%.

• At 9:55 AM, the Reuter’s/University of Michigan’s Consumer sentiment index (preliminary for June). The consensus is for a reading of 84.5, unchanged from May.

Funny thing about the latter one. That’s the survey that’s at the centre of all this controversy about traders getting early access to data.

Will be interesting to watch the charts after words to see if markets made a move a nano-second before the official release.

