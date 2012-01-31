The Mysterious 'Data Pool 3' Could Be The Final Nail In Murdoch's UK Coffin

Photo: pressgazette.co.uk

It’s been a good six months since Rupert Murdoch shut down the 168-year-old News of the World newspaper after allegations were made about the widespread practice of phone-hacking at the newspaper.His other UK newpapers have largely escaped unscathed — despite allegations.



However, according to Nick Davies of the Guardian, the man pretty much responsible for the scandal that brought down the NoTW, 4 new arrests of Murdoch journalists at the weekend may have changed anything.

The four journalists had no link to NoTW, Davies writes, and instead are linked to The Sun.

Davies believes that the new arrests are the result of one thing: “Data Pool 3“, an enormous record email database containing several hundred million emails sent — and in some cases, later deleted — by News International employees.

Now, under pressure from the ongoing investigation, News International has retrieved those emails and handed them over to police. What is in the huge amount of emails, no-one knows for sure — but with new arrests from non NoTW journalists, it looks like there may be evidence of wrongdoing at other Murdoch newspapers.

Or worse yet, evidence of a cover up from senior managerial staff?

