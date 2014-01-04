The Data That Say Teens Are Leaving Facebook Turns Out To Be Really Flimsy [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Teens: Mashable’s Jason Abbruzzese posits that the media has made a bigger deal out of the idea that teenagers are leaving Facebook than it actually is. Most of the data on teens and Facebook has been misinterpreted or is inconclusive, he writes: “Aside from those ripples, there’s been precious little data to latch onto. … Facebook execs have repeatedly stated that teens are not abandoning the platform in droves. For instance, COO Sheryl Sandberg said in November that a majority of teens use the site almost every day.”

TurboTax’s first ad from its new agency, Wieden+Kennedy, seeks to transform the hum-drum act of doing your taxes into a celebration of the year that was. In “The Year of You,” a narrator humorously describes all of the things “you” accomplished over the past year and invites you to tell your own story (in the form of filing taxes) using TurboTax. Here’s the ad:

Suzanne Michaels, DigitasLBI’s SVP creative, is leaving the firm to join Critical Mass as a creative director, AgencySpy reports.

General Mills announced its regular, yellow-box Cheerios will now be made without genetically modified ingredients after the company faced pressure from environmental groups.

Ad Age looks at three big privacy changes on the horizon for 2014. Included are California’s “Do Not Track” rule and the European Union’s push for the U.S. to adopt more stringent privacy protections.

The New York Times revealed details about its forthcoming website redesign, set to go into effect Jan. 8.

Digiday spoke with high-profile female advertising executives about how they balance their careers with the responsibilities of being a mother.

GoPro built a halfpipe for “The Flying Tomato” Shaun White to practice snowboarding for the upcoming Sochi Winter Olympics. White will use GoPro cameras to film his exploits, which will then be placed online.

