People Are Barely Using The iPhone 4S's Assistant, Siri

Photo: AP

iPhone 4S users are using Siri, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a forthcoming survey of 482 iPhone 4S users by Parks Associates.However, usage of Siri appears to be pretty limited.



Siri hasn’t sparked a big revolution according to Parks’ data. The Journal says, “Siri usage is mirroring how people use their phones more generally.”

The data is presented somewhat inconsistently in the Journal’s report, but we’ve pulled out all the big data points here:

87% of iPhone 4S owners use at least one Siri feature per month.

~33% of people use Siri to make phone calls, send texts, or look up information every day.

26% say they send an email with Siri daily.

32% have never played music using Siri.

35% have never scheduled a meeting using Siri.

55% of people were happy with Siri.

9% were disappointed with Siri.

37% of iPhone 4S owners wanted voice commands for their TV.

20% don’t want voice commands on a TV.

