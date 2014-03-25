5 Interesting Datapoints Are Coming Up Today

There’s a fair amount of economic data coming out today. Nothing is too major, but all interesting to watch.

Via Calculated Risk, here it is:

• At 9:00 AM ET, S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index for January. Although this is the January report, it is really a 3 month average of November, December and January. The consensus is for a 13.3% year-over-year increase in the Composite 20 index (NSA) for January. The Zillow forecast is for the Composite 20 to increase 13.0% year-over-year, and for prices to increase 0.5% month-to-month seasonally adjusted. • Also at 9:00 AM, FHFA House Price Index for January 2013. This was original a GSE only repeat sales, however there is also an expanded index. The consensus is for a 0.4% increase. • At 10:00 AM, New Home Sales for February from the Census Bureau. The consensus is for a decrease in sales to 440 thousand Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (SAAR) in February from 468 thousand in January. • Also at 10:00 AM, the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for March. The consensus is for the index to increase to 78.6 from 78.1. • Also at 10:00 AM, the Richmond Fed Survey of Manufacturing Activity for March.

We’ll be covering it all LIVE.

