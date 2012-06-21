Today Is Going To Be Stacked With Data

Photo: Fruggo, Wikimedia Commons

Just a heads up: Today is going to be stacked with economic data in the US.From BI’s Eric Platt…



Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with initial unemployment claims. Economists predict the number of first time filers declined by 3,000 week-on-week to 383,000.

At 9:00, Markit will release a preliminary reading of June PMI. Expectations are for a 70 basis point fall to 53.3.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve will release its monthly reading of business activity at 10:00 a.m. Economists see the headline index increasing to 0 from -5.8 in May.

Also closing out the day at 10:00 are existing home sales and leading indicators. Annualized existing home sales are seen falling to 4.57 million in May from 4.62 million. The leading indicators index is forecast to show a 10 basis point gain in May.

