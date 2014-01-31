Three Big Economic Datapoints Are Coming Out Today

There are three pretty important economic datapoints coming out today.

From Calculated Risk:

• At 8:30 AM ET, the Personal Income and Outlays for December. The consensus is for a 0.2% increase in personal income, and for a 0.2% increase in personal spending. And for the Core PCE price index to increase 0.1%.

• At 9:45 AM, the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index for January. The consensus is for an increase to 59.5, up from 59.1 in December.

• At 9:55 AM, the Reuter’s/University of Michigan’s Consumer sentiment index (final for January). The consensus is for a reading of 81.0, up from the preliminary reading of 80.4, and down from the December reading of 82.5.