NEXT WEEK: Lots Of Data Will Direct Markets

Eric Platt
Crystal Ball Gazing

The coming week includes a bevy of data releases and treasury auctions totaling $155 billion.

Optimists will be looking for positive indications of a decreasing likelihood of a recession.

If not, economists like Nouriel Roubini will take it as further proof that a recession is unavoidable.

Below is a list of major economic indicators set for announcement:

Monday, September 26:

  • 8:30 a.m. — Chicago Fed National Activity Index: Prior Report: -0.06
  • 10:00 a.m. — New Home Sales: Prior Report: 298,000
  • 11:30 a.m. — 3 Month Treasury Auction: $29 billion offer
  • 11:30 a.m. — 6 Month Treasury Auction: $27 billion offer

Tuesday, September 27:

  • 9:00 a.m. — S&P/Case-Shiller HPI mum: Prior Report: -0.06%
  • 9:00 a.m. — S&P/Case-Shiller HPI YoY: Prior Report: -4.52%
  • 10:00 a.m. — Consumer Confidence Index: Prior Report: 44.5
  • 1:00 p.m. — 2 Year Treasury Auction: $35 billion offer

Wednesday, September 28:

  • 7:00 a.m. — MBA Mortgage Applications: Prior Report: 0.6%
  • 8:30 a.m. — Durable Goods Orders: Prior Report: 4.1%
  • 8:30 a.m. — Durable Goods Orders Ex-Transportation: Prior Report: 0.8%
  • 1:00 p.m. — 5 Year Treasury Auction: $35 billion offer

Thursday, September 29:

  • 8:30 a.m. — GDP Q2 Final: Prior Report: 1.0%
  • 8:30 a.m. — Initial Jobless Claims
  • 8:30 a.m. — Continuing Jobless Claims
  • 10:00 a.m. — Pending Home Sales mum: Prior Report: -1.3%
  • 10:00 a.m. — Pending Home Sales YoY: Prior Report: 10.1%
  • 1:00 p.m. — 7 Year Treasury Auction: $29 billion offer

Friday, September 30:

  • 8:30 a.m. — Personal Income & Outlays, Income: Prior Report: 0.3%
  • 8:30 a.m. — Personal Income & Outlays, Spending: Prior Report: 0.8%
  • 9:45 a.m. — Chicago PMI: Prior Report: 56.5
  • 9:55 a.m. — U. Michigan Consumer Sentiment: Prior Report: 57.8

