NEXT WEEK: Lots Of Data Will Direct Markets

The coming week includes a bevy of data releases and treasury auctions totaling $155 billion.
Optimists will be looking for positive indications of a decreasing likelihood of a recession.
If not, economists like Nouriel Roubini will take it as further proof that a recession is unavoidable.
Below is a list of major economic indicators set for announcement:
Monday, September 26:
- 8:30 a.m. — Chicago Fed National Activity Index: Prior Report: -0.06
- 10:00 a.m. — New Home Sales: Prior Report: 298,000
- 11:30 a.m. — 3 Month Treasury Auction: $29 billion offer
- 11:30 a.m. — 6 Month Treasury Auction: $27 billion offer
Tuesday, September 27:
- 9:00 a.m. — S&P/Case-Shiller HPI mum: Prior Report: -0.06%
- 9:00 a.m. — S&P/Case-Shiller HPI YoY: Prior Report: -4.52%
- 10:00 a.m. — Consumer Confidence Index: Prior Report: 44.5
- 1:00 p.m. — 2 Year Treasury Auction: $35 billion offer
Wednesday, September 28:
- 7:00 a.m. — MBA Mortgage Applications: Prior Report: 0.6%
- 8:30 a.m. — Durable Goods Orders: Prior Report: 4.1%
- 8:30 a.m. — Durable Goods Orders Ex-Transportation: Prior Report: 0.8%
- 1:00 p.m. — 5 Year Treasury Auction: $35 billion offer
Thursday, September 29:
- 8:30 a.m. — GDP Q2 Final: Prior Report: 1.0%
- 8:30 a.m. — Initial Jobless Claims
- 8:30 a.m. — Continuing Jobless Claims
- 10:00 a.m. — Pending Home Sales mum: Prior Report: -1.3%
- 10:00 a.m. — Pending Home Sales YoY: Prior Report: 10.1%
- 1:00 p.m. — 7 Year Treasury Auction: $29 billion offer
Friday, September 30:
- 8:30 a.m. — Personal Income & Outlays, Income: Prior Report: 0.3%
- 8:30 a.m. — Personal Income & Outlays, Spending: Prior Report: 0.8%
- 9:45 a.m. — Chicago PMI: Prior Report: 56.5
- 9:55 a.m. — U. Michigan Consumer Sentiment: Prior Report: 57.8
