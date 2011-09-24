NEXT WEEK: Lots Of Data Will Direct Markets

The coming week includes a bevy of data releases and treasury auctions totaling $155 billion.



Optimists will be looking for positive indications of a decreasing likelihood of a recession.

If not, economists like Nouriel Roubini will take it as further proof that a recession is unavoidable.

Below is a list of major economic indicators set for announcement:

Monday, September 26:

8:30 a.m. — Chicago Fed National Activity Index: Prior Report: -0.06

10:00 a.m. — New Home Sales: Prior Report: 298,000

11:30 a.m. — 3 Month Treasury Auction: $29 billion offer

11:30 a.m. — 6 Month Treasury Auction: $27 billion offer

Tuesday, September 27:

9:00 a.m. — S&P/Case-Shiller HPI mum: Prior Report: -0.06%

9:00 a.m. — S&P/Case-Shiller HPI YoY: Prior Report: -4.52%

10:00 a.m. — Consumer Confidence Index: Prior Report: 44.5

1:00 p.m. — 2 Year Treasury Auction: $35 billion offer

Wednesday, September 28:

7:00 a.m. — MBA Mortgage Applications: Prior Report: 0.6%

8:30 a.m. — Durable Goods Orders: Prior Report: 4.1%

8:30 a.m. — Durable Goods Orders Ex-Transportation: Prior Report: 0.8%

1:00 p.m. — 5 Year Treasury Auction: $35 billion offer

Thursday, September 29:

8:30 a.m. — GDP Q2 Final: Prior Report: 1.0%

8:30 a.m. — Initial Jobless Claims

8:30 a.m. — Continuing Jobless Claims

10:00 a.m. — Pending Home Sales mum: Prior Report: -1.3%

10:00 a.m. — Pending Home Sales YoY: Prior Report: 10.1%

1:00 p.m. — 7 Year Treasury Auction: $29 billion offer

Friday, September 30:

8:30 a.m. — Personal Income & Outlays, Income: Prior Report: 0.3%

8:30 a.m. — Personal Income & Outlays, Spending: Prior Report: 0.8%

9:45 a.m. — Chicago PMI: Prior Report: 56.5

9:55 a.m. — U. Michigan Consumer Sentiment: Prior Report: 57.8

