Data From The Latest Player In Australia's Job Ads Market Suggests Employment Could Surprise On The Upside Today

ANZ job ad data this week showed a big fall in internet ads.

This surprised Chris McDonald, the country head of online job site Indeed.com.au.

Indeed.com.au is the latest franchise of global job search sites from the US, UK and elsewhere to enter Australia. It is a group that has over 16 million jobs listed worldwide, and is number one online in the US, UK and Canada. It is ranked the 55th most visited site in the US by Alexa and number 167 globally.

Launched in Australia last year, Indeed has around 142,000 jobs on its local site and claims to have around two million users.

McDonald told Business Insider his internal data shows there has been an increase of 2.4% in jobs in Australia over the last four weeks in contrast to the 6% fall in internet job ads for May.

While it could be part of Indeed’s growth cycle in Australia, it is a strong result given the backdrop of consumer sentiment in the Australian economy and significant for any major online employment platform to experience an increase in this context.

On Tuesday, the NAB business survey sub index showed that intentions towards hiring were unchanged in May, even after the federal budget. This data from Indeed could suggest hiring intentions will improve in today’s employment figures from the ABS, or in those released in the not-to-distance future.

