Data Company Neo Technology Raises $10.6 Million Series A Round

Neo Technology, which makes Neo4j, a NOSQL enterprise open source database, has raised a $10.6 Million Series A led by Fidelity Growth Partners Europe.



Sunstone Capital and Conor Venture Partners also invested.

“Enterprises need to take full advantage of the huge amount of data that flows through their business systems daily. Companies need real time data processing capabilities with a flexible data model and scalability, which Neo4j offers,” says CEO Emil Eifrém.

Neo Technology will use the funding to get more enterprises using its NOSQL database.

