Data Company Claims There Is A Top Hollywood Actress Who Guarantees A Movie Flop

British data analysis company Epagogix has a cutting-edge application of data analysis: running algorithms over scripts and cast options for Hollywood studios to determine whether a movie will succeed.

The British-based company consults to Hollywood production companies taking into account thousands of factors before making recommendations on film financing.

According to a feature by Tom Whipple published in The Australian Financial Review, there is one A-list actress who will actually cripple a movie financially. Whipple interviewed Epagogix boss Nick Meaney in London, who said that mostly, the casting did not have a major impact on the movie’s business case.

As far as Epagogix can tell, there is an actress, one of the biggest names in the business, who is actually a negative influence on a film. “It’s very sad for her,” he says. But hers is a name he cannot reveal.

Understandable that he’s not revealing the name. But extremely frustrating.

WHO IS IT?

More at The AFR.

