New York State Government Salaries (2010)

The data in our Payroll section comes from the State Comptroller’s office and various other government agencies throughout New York State and was sourced from SeeThroughNY.org.



This data set currently includes approximately 300,000 individuals with a combined payroll total of over $16BN. These state employees are classified as working in the New York State Legislative and Judicial systems or as being executives at a range of New York State agencies. The listed rankings are limited to the salaries included in this data set and are not the rankings across all New York State payrolls.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.