The World's Biggest Data Breaches, In One Incredible Infographic

In late November, hackers targeted Sony Pictures Entertainment in an unprecedented cyber attack. This led to the exposure of thousands of sensitive emails from Sony executives and threats to release more if the release of the film “The Interview” wasn’t canceled.

While this breach was indeed historically devastating, it’s not the first successful cyber attack on a big corporate powerhouse.

The folks over at Information Is Beautiful have put together an amazing infographic with the biggest data breaches in recenty history. You can see when the attack happened, who it happened to, and how large the impact was.

Check it out (click for interactive version):

David McCandless, Information is Beautiful

