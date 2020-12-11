French aircraft maker Dassault just unveiled a new $47 million private jet that can fly 5,500 nautical miles — take a look at the Falcon 6X

Dassault Aviation A rendering of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

Dassault Aviation unveiled its newest private jet on Tuesday with the Falcon 6X joining the famed Falcon family.

The $US47 million jet can fly up to 5,500 nautical miles at speeds of up to Mach .90 while also accessing challenging airports with ease.

Dassault incorporated the technology it uses for its military aircraft to make the 6X easier and safer for pilots.

Dassault Aviation unveiled its latest private jet on Tuesday in a virtual event streamed from its production plant in Merignac, France near Bordeaux.

The Falcon 6X is the newest member to join the famed Dassault Falcon family that’s been flying for over half a century, starting in the 1960s with the Falcon Mystere 20. Dassault crafted the 6X to be an “ultra widebody” business jet, not to be confused with Airbus’ “xtra wide-body” A350 airliner, and offers a wider cabin than anything from transatlantic rivals Gulfstream and Bombardier.

Ultra-long-range aircraft are in high demand right now as wealthy buyers are looking to scoop up aircraft for when the world opens for international travel. The pandemic has soured the wealthy jet set on commercial aviation and has turned a great deal of them into private flyers and even aircraft owners.

The Falcon 6X can quite easily cross continents and oceans for more non-stop journeys, increasing the health and safety benefits of flying private that also includes access to private terminals and executive airports.

And now that it’s been unveiled, Dassault will test and certify the aircraft for a 2022 entry into service following its first flight in 2021, as Aviation International News reported.

Take a closer look at the Dassault Falcon 6X.

Dassault first announced the 6X program in 2018 after cancelling a similar jet program for the planned Falcon 5X due to engine issues.

Dassault Aviation The unveiling of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

The new aircraft built upon the lessons learned and data acquired while developing the 5X and the result was a larger aircraft that could fly further than the cancelled jet.

Dassault Aviation The unveiling of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

One noticeable difference between the Falcon 6X and Dassault’s other business jets right off the bat is the lack of a third engine.

Dassault Aviation A rendering of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

It’s the second twin-engine jet currently in production at Dassault behind the Falcon 2000, seen here.

Aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group/Getty A Dassault Falcon 2000.

Pratt & Whitney developed the PW812D engine, offering up to 14,000 pounds of thrust more efficiently than previous generation engines to help keep fuel costs down.

Dassault Aviation The unveiling of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

Here’s a closer look at the engine.

Dassault Aviation A rendering of the Dassault Falcon 6X’s Pratt & Whitney PW812D engine.

And despite having only two engines, the Falcon 6X still boasts a top speed of Mach .90, the same as the tri-engine Falcon 8X.

Dassault Aviation A rendering of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

But going fast isn’t its only trick as the 6X has an approach speed of 109 knots, allowing it to access airports with short runways or steep approaches including Santa Monica Airport in California or London City Airport in the UK.

Dassault Aviation A rendering of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

With a range of 5,500 nautical miles, city pairs including Los Angeles-Moscow, New York-Tel Aviv, and London-Hong Kong are also firmly in reach, making it the third longest-ranged jet in the Falcon family.

Dassault Aviation A rendering of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

And that’s while flying above most commercial jet traffic with a top altitude of 51,000 feet.

Dassault Aviation A rendering of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

Inside the jet, 16 passengers can sit comfortably in the 40.4-foot cabin spread across three distinct living areas.

Dassault Aviation A rendering of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

The first area is the club suite, a staple of any private jet featuring four seats in a two-pair configuration.

Dassault Aviation A rendering of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

Each pair is on opposite sides of the 8.5-foot wide cabin, allowing for a large aisle in the middle. This is where the ultra widebody name comes in as the 6X has a wider cabin than anything from Gulfstream or Bombardier.

Dassault Aviation A rendering of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

Moving back in the plane, the next section is the dining and conference area.

Dassault Aviation A rendering of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

The section is typically found on wide-cabin private jets and features a large table that can be used for work or to dine.

Dassault Aviation A mockup of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

Opposite the table is a credenza that can be used to store cabin items and hold food items during the meal service.

Dassault Aviation A rendering of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

In the back of the plane is the lounging area with two divans that can be easily turned into beds for the longer flights of which the 6X is capable.

Dassault Aviation A rendering of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

The two-divan configuration also helps increase the passenger count with each seating up to four passengers.

Dassault Aviation A rendering of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

The jet features an interesting interior in that there are fewer spaces that are truly private.

Dassault Aviation A rendering of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

Customers can opt for clear dividers between sections that create a more open feel.

Dassault Aviation A mockup of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

Natural light was a big feature in designing the jet with the 6X even featuring an overhead skylight in the forward galley and mood lighting.

Dassault Aviation A mockup of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

And there’s no shortage of windows on this jet with 15 on each side at head-level. They’re the largest to be featured on a Falcon.

Dassault Aviation The unveiling of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

The cockpit features the Dassault EASy III cockpit featuring four high-definition display screens and side-stick controls.

Dassault Aviation A rendering of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

Pilots use a computer-like cursor to navigate the system and control the aircraft’s avionics suite. Everything from navigation charts to the status of the engines is available at the click of a button.

Dassault Aviation A rendering of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

Each pilot also has access to a heads-up display with new Falcon Eye technology that offers a combined enhanced and synthetic vision.

Dassault Aviation A rendering of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

Sensors on the nose provide data to the display and help pilots see runways and terrain through the clouds and at night.

Dassault Aviation The unveil of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

In designing the flight controls for the jet, Dassault turned to its military aerospace wing that builds fighter jets.

Dassault Aviation A rendering of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

The Digital Flight Control System helps reduce pilot workload by automating some features including the aircraft’s trim setting and includes extra protection by not allowing the aircraft to exceed its maximum structural speeds.

Dassault Aviation A rendering of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

The list price for the aircraft in 2018 was $US47 million, just slightly more expensive than the comparable Gulfstream G500.

Dassault Aviation A rendering of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

Now that the unveil is complete, Dassault’s flight test team can put the jet through its paces on the long road to certification.

Dassault Aviation The unveil of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

Ground testing will begin first and then the plane will take to the skies. Once certification is achieved, the aircraft can move to the completion stage and deliveries can begin.

Dassault Aviation The unveil of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

And though a French jet through and through, the interiors will be completed at Dassault’s facility in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Dassault Aviation A rendering of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

Dassault expects the 6X to be certified in the next two years with deliveries beginning in 2022.

Dassault Aviation The unveil of the Dassault Falcon 6X.

