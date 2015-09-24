This insane dashcam video shows a plane making an emergency landing in the middle of traffic

When you come up to a red light, and are trying to make a right turn, it can be annoying when cars keep streaming by and blocking you. But when those cars are planes, it’s pretty hilarious.

That’s what happened last week in Orange County, California. Dashcam footage shot by a bystander captures the surreal moment as a small plane makes an emergency landing in the middle of traffic — all while seeming to obey all relevant traffic laws in the process.

“Are you kidding me?” an unidentified man in the video says as the Piper Cherokee aircraft rolls in front of a Cadillac Escalade.

So what actually happened?

According to the Orange County Register, the small plane was being flown by an instructor and student pilot, and had to made an emergency landing. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the crash is unclear.

Here is the absurd footage of the incident:

