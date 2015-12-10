This dashcam video of a car chase is straight out of Grand Theft Auto

Seattle police released video of the car chase that ended with 35-year-old carjacking suspect Raymond Azevedo being shot and killed.

Police say Azevedo stole three cars before leading them on a dramatic chase through the city. After officers stopped Azevedo’s vehicle by colliding with him head-on, they said he “pointed his gun at officers and began manoeuvring the Camaro towards police.” Officers opened fire and killed him.

It’s basically straight out of Grand Theft Auto.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Carl Mueller

