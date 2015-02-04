Dashcam video captures Taiwan plane crashing through a freeway and into a river

Dashcam videos from cars driving along a freeway in Taiwan captured footage of a plane crashing through a freeway barrier and into a river on Wednesday.

At least nine people have been killed in the crash, with more than a dozen still unaccounted for, according to Reuters. So far, 28 of the 58 people on board have been rescued.

The TransAsia Airways plane was heading for the island of Kinmen. It crashed shortly after takeoff.

Here are the videos:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here it is in photo form:

Part of the plane reportedly hit a taxi:

TransAsia is Taiwan’s third-largest carrier, Reuters notes.

This is the second TransAsia Airways plane to crash in a year. In July, one of the airline’s planes crashed near Taiwan’s Penghu archipelago, killing 48 of the 58 people onboard.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.