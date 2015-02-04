Dashcam video captures Taiwan plane crashing through a freeway and into a river

Dashcam videos from cars driving along a freeway in Taiwan captured footage of a plane crashing through a freeway barrier and into a river on Wednesday.
At least nine people have been killed in the crash, with more than a dozen still unaccounted for, according to Reuters. So far, 28 of the 58 people on board have been rescued.
The TransAsia Airways plane was heading for the island of Kinmen. It crashed shortly after takeoff.
Here are the videos:
Here it is in photo form:
WOW!! Dashcam photos! RT @jondonnisonbbc: Crikey…#transasia plane moments before crash in #Taiwan RT @Missxoxo168 pic.twitter.com/MLHi7Q7asc
— Trevor Long (@trevorlong) February 4, 2015
Part of the plane reportedly hit a taxi:
TVBS: Taxi cab was clipped by #GE235 as it descended into river in Taipei. #Taiwan #TransAsia pic.twitter.com/YuvtTl9xUP
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 4, 2015
TransAsia is Taiwan’s third-largest carrier, Reuters notes.
This is the second TransAsia Airways plane to crash in a year. In July, one of the airline’s planes crashed near Taiwan’s Penghu archipelago, killing 48 of the 58 people onboard.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.