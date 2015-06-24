DASHCAM VIDEO: Arrest of Charleston shooter Dylann Roof was very calm

Police arrested 21-year-old suspected Charleston gunnman Dylann Roof last Thursday, less than 24 hours after Roof allegedly shot nine people dead at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Roof was arrested at around 11:15 am last Thursday during a traffic stop in Shelby, North Carolina, about 250 miles from Charleston.

Police released dashcam footage of the arrest on Tuesday. It appears that the arrest was surprisingly calm.

In the video, Shelby, North Carolina police officers approached Roof’s Hyundai Elantra initially with guns drawn. However, upon taking Roof out of the car, the officers noticeably relax and put down their weapons.

Roof appeared to be cooperative with officers, submitting to multiple searches, before being taken into custody in a cop car.

Authorities reportedly recovered a Glock handgun from Roof’s car, according to ABC News, though police have yet to confirm whether it is the same gun used in the Charleston shooting.

“The stop was textbook, and fortunately uneventful,” Shelby police chief Jeff Ledford told Yahoo News.

Still, many were confused why Roof went to Shelby in the first place.

“This is probably the biggest thing to hit Shelby in a while. We’ll be happy to get back to our sleepy town,” Cleveland County district attorney Mike Miller told Yahoo News.

