Dashcam Captures A Police Officer Stopping To Play Catch With A Lonely Kid

A Texas police officer and a young boy played a great game of catch over the weekend.

Dashboard camera footage posted to the Rosenberg Police Department’s Facebook page Saturday shows Sgt. Ariel Soltura pulling over and tossing around a football with 10-year-old Jermaine Ford, who had been standing by himself tossing the ball up in the air.

“I thought I was in trouble and did something wrong,” Ford told ABC News.

Soltura explained to ABC News that “he hopes this will encourage other residents to view the police as friendly neighbours rather than enemies.”

Here is the footage captured on the dashcam:

