It's Impossible To Compete With This Woman's Snapchat Art

Caroline Moss
SnapchatDasha BattelleDasha Batelle.

As a kid,
Dasha Batellewas so fascinated by comics, she used to copy them out of the newspaper and The New Yorker.

So when the 24-year-0ld New Yorker began her job as a paralegal, she realised she needed an outlet for her creativity. That’s when she discovered Snapchat.

“Personally, using Snapchat is really rewarding,” Batelle told Business Insider. “It’s a creative challenge for me — the kind of “outside the box” thinking that I haven’t really encountered at work. I know a lot of people are sceptical about Snapchat’s potential right now, but I really believe in this app and think it will continue to be successful.”
Her one suggestion for the app’s developers? “The colour spectrum — green needs more range! Not everything can be done in lime green!”

Half-artist, half-skeleton.

Here's a starry starry Snap...

Lady Liberty and her latte.

Where's the lasagna?

Queen of Snapchat (and hearts).

This one is amazing!

She's also a wordsmith...

And this is awesome.

Winnie the Pooh and a jar (or squeeze bottle) of honey...

Super Mario!

Hey, ARNOLD!

This one is super clever.

We think Dr. Seuss would love this.

If you live in New York, you know to be wary of the East River.

This is great.

This is pretty realistic.

Seasonal Halloween greetings.

Another play on words...

'Boop Soup.'

Getting political!

Get it?

'50 Shades of Grey Poupon.'

Hi Ronald.

'Found him!'

Check out the rest of Battelle's awesome work here.

Some other cool photos...

Check out these unbelievable photos of individual snowflakes...taken with a point-and-shoot camera >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.