It's Impossible To Compete With This Woman's Snapchat Art

As a kid,

Dasha Batellewas so fascinated by comics, she used to copy them out of the newspaper and The New Yorker.

So when the 24-year-0ld New Yorker began her job as a paralegal, she realised she needed an outlet for her creativity. That’s when she discovered Snapchat.

“Personally, using Snapchat is really rewarding,” Batelle told Business Insider. “It’s a creative challenge for me — the kind of “outside the box” thinking that I haven’t really encountered at work. I know a lot of people are sceptical about Snapchat’s potential right now, but I really believe in this app and think it will continue to be successful.”

Her one suggestion for the app’s developers? “The colour spectrum — green needs more range! Not everything can be done in lime green!”

