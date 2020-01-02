12 of the best breakfasts for the DASH diet, one of the healthiest ways to eat

- The DASH diet promotes low-sodium meals with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.
- Eggs, oats, whole-wheat toast, and yogurt with fruits or veggies make up a DASH-approved breakfast.
- Wraps, smoothies, overnight oats, and parfaits are great on-the-go options for breakfast.
Registered dietitian Rima Kleiner of Dish on Fish shared an elevated twist on classic avocado toast with Insider.
Kleiner recommended smashing avocado onto a slice or two of whole-wheat toast and topping it with arugula, smoked salmon, and a light drizzle of olive oil.
“This easy bistro-style breakfast provides one to two servings of whole grains and a serving of vegetables, which are both rich in dietary fiber to help lower blood cholesterol levels and provide important nutrients and phytochemicals,” she said.
“This is a high-fiber food that will help to keep cholesterol in check and provide you with plenty of vitamins and minerals,” she said. “Best of all, it’s ready when you wake up, and it can be prepared in advance.”
Overnight oats can be made with low-fat dairy or nondairy milk, your favorite fruit, and a sprinkle of coconut or chocolate chips. Simply mix uncooked oats with your choice of milk and let the mixture sit in the fridge until the oats are tender.
“For this dish, throw in all the leftovers from the fridge,” Jaramillo told Insider. “Spinach, onions, bell peppers, and jalapeños are some of my favorites. This is a higher protein food to help keep you full throughout the day.”
Along with the protein punch from the eggs, the vegetables in this dish will deliver some fiber and micronutrients.
She suggested topping thawed-out frozen mango chunks with fresh berries, a scoop of pea protein powder, and a handful of chopped almonds.
“With this sweet breakfast alternative, you get an extra boost of antioxidants from the fruit and protein from the powder,” she said. “The healthy fats from the nuts will also increase the uptake of the antioxidants from the fruit and berries.”
“By choosing a whole-grain bread like sourdough, you’re avoiding added sugar and sodium,” she said. “Hummus is also a great spread with lots of extra fiber, protein, healthy fats, and even extra antioxidants from the chickpeas.”
This breakfast can also be cobbled together the night before to keep your morning routine as streamlined as possible.
To make the smoothie, blend a handful of kale with some chopped carrot, a knob of fresh ginger, some mango chunks, a scoop of protein powder, and a squeeze of lime. Serve it up with a handful of nuts or seeds on top.
“This is a powerful smoothie with tons of fiber, antioxidants, protein, and healthy fats from the nuts to make sure you get a great nutrient uptake,” she said.
“This breakfast has all the macronutrients: carbs, protein, and fat. Nuts contain monounsaturated fats, which are heart-healthy. Fruit is also a good source of fiber,” she said. “Fiber may also help lower blood pressure and inflammatory markers in some individuals, contributing to a healthy heart.”
Ingraham told Insider she recommends trying a tofu scramble to boost your protein and fiber intake sans animal products.
“Sauté tofu with onions, peppers, greens, mushrooms, or whatever vegetables you have left in your fridge,” she suggested. “This tofu scramble is a great way to get some plant-based protein and an extra few servings of veggies into your day.”
“Eggs are a great source of high-quality protein, which can make for a filling breakfast,” she said.
Adding potassium-rich vegetables such as spinach, mushrooms, and broccoli will further help increase your overall daily vegetable intake.
To make an egg-white “tortilla,” simply separate the yolks from the whites of two to three eggs and allow the whisked whites to cook in a non-stick pan until they are solid enough to flip. Then ladle in as many veggies as you like.
Nieves recommended loading a cup or so of Greek yogurt with a spoonful of unsweetened granola, chopped fruit, and a handful of nuts such as walnuts or almonds.
“I like to recommend Greek yogurt over regular yogurt since it’s much higher in protein and therefore keeps you fuller for longer,” Nieves told Insider. “Also, yogurt is full of potassium and calcium, minerals which are necessary for healthy blood pressure and which the DASH diet emphasizes.”
“Adding nut butter to your smoothie increases the protein content and provides heart-healthy plant-based fats,” she said. “Nuts may also help reduce the tightness in blood vessels, which contributes to high blood pressure.”
Smoothies have the added bonus of being super easy to prepare, and you can even batch-prepare the ingredients and freeze until ready to use.
“Chia seeds are rich in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fats as well as insoluble fiber,” she said. “If you’re making your own at home, you can opt for a low-fat milk or milk alternative as the base and top with your favorite fruit or nut butter for the perfect DASH breakfast.”
Add cinnamon to your chia pudding for some sugar-free sweetness, or sprinkle on some fruit for an additional boost of vitamins.
