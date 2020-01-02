12 of the best breakfasts for the DASH diet, one of the healthiest ways to eat

Avocado toast with salmon and arugula is a protein-packed breakfast idea.

Dietitians have called the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet one of the healthiest ways to eat. And it’s easy to start your day with a variety of lower sodium, DASH-approved breakfasts.

Registered dietitian Rima Kleiner of Dish on Fish shared an elevated twist on classic avocado toast with Insider.

Kleiner recommended smashing avocado onto a slice or two of whole-wheat toast and topping it with arugula, smoked salmon, and a light drizzle of olive oil.

“This easy bistro-style breakfast provides one to two servings of whole grains and a serving of vegetables, which are both rich in dietary fiber to help lower blood cholesterol levels and provide important nutrients and phytochemicals,” she said.