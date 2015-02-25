Stunning dash cam footage shows a house exploding into rubble

A gas leak ignited in a home in a New Jersey suburb outside of Philadelphia on February 24th, disintegrating the structure and injuring 15 people.

The explosion was felt up to one mile away, and it left two employees of a local natural gas company in critical condition while causing “concussion-like symptoms” in several firefighters, according to NBC’s Philadelphia affiliate.

The blast was caught in a dash cam video that shows the exact moment of the explosion, which instantly reduced the house to rubble.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.