Did This Insanely Lucky Motorcycle Rider Defy The Laws Of Physics?

Another incredible piece of dash cam footage out of Eastern Europe has been making the rounds on the Internet. This time, the footage shows quite possibly the luckiest motorcyclist in the world making a perfect crash landing on the roof of the car he just rear-ended.

So was he lucky? Insanely skillful? Or…something else?

Since its release earlier this week, the authenticity of the video has become a subject of great debate. Many have written off the video as a well-staged piece of stunt riding. Or a very nice piece of video editing, released into the viral realm in the now familiar “dash cam” format.

For some YouTuber commenters, the video can’t be legit.

“The sceptic inside me says this can’t be real,” commented Gaz Vision. ” But if in some mysterious freak event it is, wow, just wow!”

“The video is fake,” said commenter Michael Gibbs. “The laws of motion prevent that guy from landing on the roof. The speed at which he and the motorcycle were travelling and the laws of motion say that he should have flown over the top of the car and landed on the road in front of it.”

While fellow commenter Wischenbart Christian rebutted, ” I don’t think you know the laws of motion.”

The video, shot from the dash of a bystander, show a dark coloured motorcycle appear out of nowhere to slam violently into the rear of a car during a lane change. According to CNET, the footage was taken on a bridge in Mogilyev, Belarus.

Since it was posted to Youtube on August 19th, the video has garnered around 5 million views.

Have a look at the complete video:

