Deadly Suicide Bombing Of Russian Bus Apparently Captured On Dash Cam

An explosive device went off on a bus in the Russian city of Volgograd today. According to the latest report from Reuters, at least six people have died and 32 people were injured.

Earliest indications seem to be that a suicide bomber was on the bus, a woman from the Russian republic of Dagestan — an area known as a volatile hotbed of Islamist separatism.

Russia, of course, is the land of dash cams, and as the explosion occurred on a highway, it makes sense that the explosion was caught on camera.

Many observers are passing around this video, which appears to show the moment of the explosion as filmed from a car behind it:

The footage certainly seems to tie in with other footage of the aftermath of the attack:

The dash cam is a regular feature of life in Russia, where lax road etiquette and corrupt traffic cops mean evidence is frequently required in disputes.

Exactly what happened in Volgograd remains murky, however. The Interpreter writes that there is “significant scepticism that the Russian authorities could have so many details concerning this case so quickly.”

