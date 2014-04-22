There's A Room In Idaho Where You Can Pay To Just Go In And Smash Stuff

It’s cheaper than therapy and a gym membership.

Das Breakroom in Boise, Idaho, opened on April 15th, and is a place for people to engage in “recreational destruction.”

The idea is to let off some steam in a safe place.

The staff at Das Breakroom provides a room, the safety attire, and the stuff you get to break like dishes, electronics, vacuums, printers, and computer monitors.

People can buy packages for less than $US7 a visit.

Das Breakroom even offers a happy hour (half off your break session) and discounts for groups.

Lindsey Shultz, a customer of Das Breakroom told local Boise Channel 2, “I was having a horrible week, I was pacing back and forth in tears, and I walked over here and I broke an entire box full of stuff and 10 minutes later I felt fine.”

“It’s a lot cheaper than breaking the stuff in my house,” she adds.

It is not a coincidence the establishment opened on Tax Day.

