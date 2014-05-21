NBA GM Reveals The Terrible Answers NBA Prospects Have Given Him During Interviews

Team interviews are one of the central components of the NBA Draft process.

It’s where NBA executives and coaches can get a feel for the type of person each NBA prospect is before drafting them.

As Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey revealed yesterday in a series of fantastic tweets, sometimes these 19 and-20 year-olds don’t give the best answers in job interviews.

Morey says these are questions and answer exchanges from past NBA Drafts:













Do you lead by example or verbally? “I lead verbally, not by example.”

— Daryl Morey (@dmorey) May 20, 2014

Did you have any issues with your coach? “Coach and I did not see eye to eye.” On what? “Playing time.” What else? “He was shorter.”

— Daryl Morey (@dmorey) May 20, 2014

Why do you like rebounding? “I can’t do anything without the ball so when I don’t have it I have to go get it!”

— Daryl Morey (@dmorey) May 20, 2014

Which foot did you hurt? “I have been telling people my right foot”

— Daryl Morey (@dmorey) May 20, 2014

Did you have any issues with your coach? “He didn’t like when I took early shots.” What about when they went in? “Then he liked them.”

— Daryl Morey (@dmorey) May 20, 2014

Will sign off with best answer of all time that I tweeted last year as well: Can you pass a drug test? “Today?!?”

— Daryl Morey (@dmorey) May 20, 2014

This one might take the cake:

