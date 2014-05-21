NBA GM Reveals The Terrible Answers NBA Prospects Have Given Him During Interviews

Tony Manfred
Daryl morey houston rockets executiveBob Levey/Getty Images

Team interviews are one of the central components of the NBA Draft process.

It’s where NBA executives and coaches can get a feel for the type of person each NBA prospect is before drafting them.

As Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey revealed yesterday in a series of fantastic tweets, sometimes these 19 and-20 year-olds don’t give the best answers in job interviews.

Morey says these are questions and answer exchanges from past NBA Drafts:






This one might take the cake:

Nba interview tweet@dmorey

