Rockets GM Daryl Morey Explains Why He Broke The Bank For Jeremy Lin

Photo: AP

Here’s an interesting statement from Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey, who spoke to the New York Times after landing Jeremy Lin last night:”Jeremy is an extremely, extremely good risk.”



That pretty accurately sums up the gamble the Rockets are making.

Lin is far from a sure thing, but as a 23-year-old who has already excelled in his limited NBA experience, his upside is super high.

Morey’s statement is tangentially related to something Nate Silver wrote about the Knicks’ personnel philosophy in recent years:

“Sports franchises often fear uncertainty, or they perceive it wrongly. During the past decade or two, under the tenure of their owner James L. Dolan, the Knicks have frequently paid top dollar for brand-name players who seem to have proven their worth. Yet, these veteran players have often struggled with age and injury, their contracts becoming white elephants. What seems like a risk-averse strategy really isn’t — it’s just that all the risk is to the downside.”

Morey also spoke to Sports Illustrated last night, and explained why he upped his offer to Lin right before the end of the free agency moratorium:

“We no longer had Lowry or Dragic, and at that point we thought it made sense to offer him more money and increase our chances of getting him.”

Morey added that he didn’t think he had “any chance” to sign Lin:

“I still actually thought it was more likely they would match even after that (New York Times) story. I just couldn’t conceive that they would give us the shot to have him.”

So, to sum it up, Morey gave Lin $25 million because he has tons of potential, and he had make the contract big enough to scare off the Knicks.

