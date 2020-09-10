'The Walking Dead' is getting 2 more spinoff shows and one is centered around Carol and Daryl

Jace Downs/AMC Though ‘TWD’ will end in 2022, Daryl and Carol will carry on in their own show.

“TWD” fan favourites Daryl and Carol are getting their own TV show.

The show will debut in 2023 after “The Walking Dead” ends its 11-season run in 2022.

“Daryl’s relationship with Carol has always been my favourite relationship on the show (sorry Rick),” Norman Reedus said in a statement provided to Insider.

Current “TWD” showrunner, Angela Kang, will oversee the untitled Daryl and Carol spinoff.

An anthology series, “Tales of The Walking Dead,” is also in development.

Daryl and Carol are getting their own “The Walking Dead” spinoff.

Wednesday morning, AMC announced the long-running zombie drama will come to an end after its forthcoming 11th season. In addition, the network is planning two spinoffs featuring current, former, and new characters.

The first will revolve around fan-favourite characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride). Current “TWD” showrunner Angela Kang will oversee the show. The second spinoff, “Tales of the Walking Dead,” will be an anthology series.

“‘The Walking Dead’ flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it’s bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol,” Kang said in a statement provided to Insider. “Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together.”

Here’s what we know so far about both shows.

McBride and Reedus are excited to explore more of Carol and Daryl’s characters on the spinoff



Since Carol lost her daughter on season two of “TWD,” Carol and Daryl have shared an unbreakable bond as close friends and confidants. The two have gone through a series of ups and downs, but the two always have each other’s backs and understand one another more than almost any two people on the zombie drama.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Carol is the only person on ‘TWD’ who can get away with calling Daryl ‘Pooky.’

In statements provided to Insider, McBride and Reedus explained why it felt like a natural fit for the two to get their own series.

“Of course, I’ve always enjoyed working so closely with Norman throughout these many seasons. In playing Carol, and as a viewer of the show, I’ve also long been intrigued with ‘Daryl and Carol,’ and by what so early on between them, even then, felt somehow bound,” Melissa McBride said in a statement provided to Insider.

McBride continued: “Their shared history is long, and each’s own personal fight to survive, even longer â€” the more obvious aspect of what has kept them close and loyal. But there is also a rather mysterious aspect to their fondness for one another that I enjoy, and their playfulness when the world permits. I’m very curious! Angela has a way of shaking things up in great and unexpected ways. She’s like a kid playing with the dimmer switch! I’m very excited!”

“I feel incredibly honoured to be a part of ‘The Walking Dead.’ This show changed my life and career and everyone involved has truly been a family for me over the last decade,” said Reedus. “I’m thankful for AMC’s love and support and know there’s so much more story to tell and so much more to bring the best fans in the world. Daryl’s relationship with Carol has always been my favourite relationship on the show (sorry Rick). I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can’t wait to see where their ride goes from here.”

What will this Carol and Daryl show be about?



Jace Downs/AMC Are Daryl and Carol finally going to set off on their own?

The yet-untitled Carol and Daryl spinoff comes from current “TWD” showrunner Angela Kang and chief content officer of “The Walking Dead” Universe Scott Gimple. The show is currently scheduled for a 2023 premiere.

Kang has been credited with turning the flagship show around since taking over the show on season nine. She’s helped bring the show back to its roots as a true ensemble survival drama while adding unexpected twists to the show with the recent Whisperer villains.

“The Walking Dead” will come to an end in late 2022. Does this mean Carol and Daryl survive the flagship show unscathed? A representative for AMC told Insider they do not know yet whether the spinoff will take place after the end of “TWD.”

The concept reminds us of Carol and Daryl’s conversation early on season 10. On the premiere, Carol asked Daryl to return to sea with her to run away and “be pirates.” When Daryl said he didn’t imagine himself cooped up on a boat, Carol suggested taking his motorcycle on the open road. Daryl joked they could go to New Mexico.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Are we basically just getting ‘Ride With Daryl and Carol’?

In addition to “Ride With Norman Reedus,” it sounds like AMC could give us “Ride With Daryl Dixon.”

The second spinoff show, ‘Tales of the Walking Dead,’ will be an anthology series



The second spinoff, which is currently in the development stage, is called “Tales of The Walking Dead.” The episodic anthology will feature “individual episodes or arcs of episodes focused on new and existing characters, backstories, or other stand-alone experiences.”

The hope is for the show to feature previous characters along with current cast members. Could we see more of Glenn, Abraham, Negan, and other character’s pasts? Perhaps.

Gene Page/AMC Michael Cudlitz’s Abraham Ford was among the characters killed off the show unexpectedly during the season seven premiere.

Gimple previously teased the upcoming series during San Diego Comic-Con’s virtual panel for “TWD.”

“We’re working on things where we are looking at past characters, maybe not a whole series,” Gimple teased in July. “We’re looking at things where we can take a peek at, maybe not pre-apocalypse, but early in the apocalypse.”

These two series join “TWD” spinoffs “Fear the Walking Dead” and limited series “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.” AMC is working with Gimple to develop “a number of other new and innovative projects grounded in ‘The Walking Dead’ universe.”

AMC will air the original season 10 finale of “The Walking Dead” on Sunday, October 4.

You can follow along with our “TWD” coverage here.

