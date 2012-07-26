This Long Jumper (And Model) Is The Talk Of The Olympics And She Didn't Even Make The Team

Russian long jumper Darya Klishina didn’t make the Olympic team this year after finishing fifth at the Russian championships, but people still can’t stop talking about her. It might have something to do with the fact that she’s also a model.



Klishina made it on several “Olympians to watch,” and “hottest athletes at the Olympics” lists. She even has her own page on the official London Olympics page.

Hopefully she’ll make it in 2016. In the meantime, here’s video of her long jumping:

And of course, one of her modelling:

