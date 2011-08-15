The Amazing Defensive Play That Ended Dan Uggla's 33-Game Hitting Streak

Photo: WGN/MLB.com

Chicago Cubs second baseman Darwin Barney went a loooong way to rob Dan Uggla of a sure bloop single today, ranging deep into right field to make a spectacular diving grab.It would just be another web gem on Baseball Tonight later if Uggla had not ended the day 0-3 (with a sacrifice fly.)



That means his 33-game hitting streak is over.

MLB won’t let us embed or post the video of the catch, but you can watch it on their website.

READ MORE about Dan Uggla’s Improbable Hitting Streak

