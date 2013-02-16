This Crater Was Not Made By The Russian Meteorite — But It's Still Cool To Look At

A big meteor exploded over eastern Russia Friday morning.



A video of the 11-ton meteor hitting Earth’s atmosphere, illuminating the sky with a giant glowing orange ball, is pretty amazing.

In the aftermath of the giant strike, a different video of a burning crater has also been making the rounds. Don’t be fooled. This is actually from the “Door To Hell” in Turkmenistan.

The burning crater is not related to the Russian meteor. It’s been burning since 1971 when a Soviet drilling rig fell into an underground natural gas pocket. Geologists set the hole on fire hoping to burn off excess gas. The crater still burns today.

Here’s a whole gallery of images of the burning crater.

Check out the video below:



