Dartmouth's Tuck School Of Business Is The Best In The World

Photo: Wikipedia

In its 9th annual list, The Economist ranked Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business as the best in the world.Grads can expect to earn around $107,000, on average 65% more than their pre-MBA salary.



But of course, there was a long list of criteria. Tuck’s alumni are ranked the most effective in the world (though the school came in 90th out of 100 for “alumni breadth,” but that’s because of its smaller network), and also came out on top in the “personal development and educational experience” category.

Trailing Dartmouth are Chicago’s Booth School of Business, Switzerland’s IMD, University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, and Harvard Business School.

Interestingly, The Economist says “No purely Asian school makes our top 30. Hong Kong University, at 36th, is the highest-placed. The China Europe International Business School is the only school from the mainland to make our top 100. The Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, India’s sole representative, and the toughest business school in the world to get into, is 78th.”

Read the full Economist article and rankings list here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.