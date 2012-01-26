Dartmouth Student Who Says Financial Firm Recruiting Makes Him Feel Sick Will Make You Feel Sick With His Frat Story

Photo: Armstrong White via flickr

Remember that Dartmouth student who wrote an op-ed last fall about how the campus recruiting process, which many major financial firms participate in, makes him feel sick?Of course, you do.



But in case you need a reminder, the student had a beef with the fact that hedge fund behemoth Bridgewater Associates allegedly paid one of his friends $100 to write a statement explaining why she didn’t participate in sophomore Summer corporate recruiting.

Well, now Andrew Lohse is out with another op-ed today alleging that the debauchery that takes place in frat houses is the root of Dartmouth’s “human and cultural dysfunctions.” [via Gawker]

Lohse writes:

I was a member of a fraternity that asked pledges, in order to become a brother, to: swim in a kiddie pool full of vomit, urine, faecal matter, semen and rotten food products; eat omelets made of vomit; chug cups of vinegar, which in one case caused a pledge to vomit blood; drink beers poured down fellow pledges’ arse cracks; and vomit on other pledges, among other abuses. Certainly, pledges could have refused these orders. However, under extreme peer pressure and the desire to “be a brother,” most acquiesced. While not every pledge is asked to do these things, many are. The specific tasks vary year to year, but these are things I’ve witnessed as a member of the fraternity.

According to Lohse’s LinkedIn profile, he is studying English and creative writing and is expected to graduate in 2012. His activities apparently include:

Sigma Alpha Epsilon; Drug and Alcohol Abuse Peer Advisor

Deputy editor, The Dartmouth Independent

Columnist, Dartmouth Free Press

Contributor, The Dartmouth Review.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.