Dartmouth Student Recorded Himself Dancing Across China While Studying Abroad

A Dartmouth College student’s video documenting his study abroad semester has gone viral as thousands of people have tuned in to watch him dance across China to the tune of Bruno Mars’ “Treasure.”

Jake Gara — a sophomore at Dartmouth — spent 100 days in China during his study abroad. As he writes on YouTube, “I knew I wanted to capture my experiences in a very special way, and I also knew that just taking photos of my travels wasn’t enough. I had to dance.”

Gara traveled and filmed all around China, including, he writes, “Beijing, Chengdu, Xi’An, Lhasa (Tibet), Yangshuo, Zhangjiajie, Shanghai, Feng Huang, and Hong Kong.”

Check out the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

