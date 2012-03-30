Dartmouth Frat Brothers Chug 6 Beers In 10 Seconds

In January, Dartmouth frat boy Andrew Lohse wrote a piece about the vicious hazing culture on campus.



To follow up, Rolling Stone Magazine did their own research in a piece called ‘Confessions of an Ivy League Frat Boy: Inside Dartmouth’s Hazing Abuses’. In the piece, sources tell the magazine that Dartmouth frat boys pride themselves on being able to do a ‘quick six’ — or being able to chug 6 beers in 10 seconds.

Here’s a video of some of them doing it.

SEE ALSO: Here Are The Most Disgusting, Disturbing Things Idiot Frat Brothers Do During Dartmouth Hazing >

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.