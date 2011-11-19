WATCH: Darth Vader Claims Land Plot In Ukraine

This video below apparently shows Darth Vader taking advantage of Ukrainian legislation and claiming a plot of land.



Reuters reports that the dark side enthusiast visited the mayor’s office in Odessa this week citing new (and controversial) legislation that allows each Ukrainian citizen the right to own 1,000 square-meters of land along the Black Sea post. When stopped by police he had the following to say:

“I am Darth Vader, the right hand of Emperor Palpatine…”

“…Knowing that many (local legislature) deputies and the mayor have switched to the dark side… I have come for a land plot… for my space cruiser.”

His application is currently being considered.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

