If You Love Star Wars, You'll Love These Ads

But Curry's has outdone itself with this epic production in which Lord Vader arrives to "motivate" the Curry's sales staff:



But Curry’s has outdone itself with this epic production in which Lord Vader arrives to “motivate” the Curry’s sales staff:

Sci-fi nerds will be delighted to recognise that the scene is a pastiche from the scene in the original set of movies in which Vader arrives at the rebuilt Death Star to keep his troops on schedule.

There’s something oddly touching about Chewbacca being introduced to a hairdryer:

And here’s R2D2 losing a battle with a desktop PC:

But winning a fight for the love of a Hetty vacuum cleaner:

And if you just can’t get enough Wookie (and let’s face it, who can?), here’s more of Chewie’s gratitude in the personal grooming section:

