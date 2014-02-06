Cooking Channel Star Found Dead In His New York City Apartment

Darryl Robinson, a celebrity mixologist and host of “Drink Up” on the Cooking Channel, has been found dead in his New York City apartment, the New York Daily News reports.

Robinson was found in the second-floor bedroom of his apartment in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn after a friend called police because he couldn’t reach him.

There were no signs of trauma on Robinson’s body. He was 50 years old.

His death is under investigation. Police didn’t find any drugs in his apartment.

Robinson’s show on the Cooking Channel got canceled, but re-runs still air on the network.

The Cooking Channel has posted this on its website:

