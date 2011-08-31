Darryl Hannah Was Arrested Yesterday

Darryl Hannah was arrested in front of the White House yesterday for participating in a sit in protesting a proposed pipeline that would move oil from Canada down to the U.S. Gulf Coast.



Hannah, who is now 50(!), has long been involved in environmental causes.

Yesterday she told a Canadian television station that “I want to add my body and my voice to the thousands of others who are laying themselves on the line and saying,’No, we do not want to be party to this incredibly destructive path. We’re becoming more dependent on fossil fuels and now we’re becoming dependent on the most dirty of the fossil fuels, which is the tarsands fuel’.”

Video of the arrest below.





