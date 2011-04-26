Verbal Abuse Forces Manchester United Player To Delete His Twitter Account Two Hours After Starting It

Photo: Telegraph UK

Manchester United midfielder Darron Gibson created a Twitter account to better connect with his fans and take part in the social media phenomenon — but he had enough of that after receiving two hours of constant abuse.Gibson’s account had no tweets of any kind, but he was promoted by United captain Rio Ferdinand, telling his followers to “show [Gibson] some love.” Ferdinand’s words went unheeded.



Gibson was bombarded with tweets criticising both of his play and his controversial decision to play for Ireland in 2006. (Gibson is from Derry in Northern Ireland.)

Some of the tweets called his most recent performance as one of the worst they have ever seen, suggested that Gibson was afraid of the ball, and one tweet called him the “biggest waste of space ever.”

Gibson has been subject to a great deal of criticism this season, and hasn’t scored a single goal since September 19th.

