This Is Our First Look At Photos Of Officer Darren Wilson's Injuries Presented To The Grand Jury

We’re getting a look at newly released photos of Officer Darren Wilson’s injuries. Wilson was not indicted by a grand jury in Ferguson Monday night.

CBS News sent out a few of them on Twitter, take a look:

JUST IN: Newly released photos of Officer Darren Wilson’s injuries, presented to the grand jury pic.twitter.com/SfGTVgKVG3

— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 25, 2014

MORE: Photo of Officer Darren Wilson released tonight as part of the evidence presented to the #Ferguson grand jury pic.twitter.com/hQaql0fwKu

— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 25, 2014

PHOTOS: Newly released pictures of Darren Wilson’s injuries, presented to Ferguson grand jury http://t.co/I0T3jMWQG1 pic.twitter.com/vnd9h8zirQ

— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 25, 2014

