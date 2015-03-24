Former NFL star sentenced to 9 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual assault

Getty Images Darren Sharper looks on as his attorneys address the court.

Former NFL All-Pro safety Darren Sharper has reached a plea deal in Arizona. Sharper pleaded guilty to sexual assault and attempted sexual assault and has been sentenced to nine years in prison, according to an Associated Press report.

The case in Arizona is one of four in different states where Sharper is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting eight women.

Sharper is expected to resolve his case in Los Angeles later Monday and has also reached plea agreements in Las Vegas and New Orleans. The case in Las Vegas is expected to be resolved later this week and the New Orleans hearing will happen next month, according to the report.

Sharper will face additional prison time in those cases.

According to an earlier Associated Press report, Sharper will plead guilty to attempted sexual assault in Las Vegas and will face “between 38 months and eight years in prison.”

The district attorney in Las Vegas said Sharper will serve his sentence concurrently with time served in other states.

It is unknown at this time how much prison time Sharper is facing in New Orleans or Los Angeles or whether those sentences will also be served concurrently. In addition to the sexual assault charges, Sharper is also facing federal drug distribution charges in New Orleans, according to NOLA.com.

Sharper played 14 seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and New Orleans Saints, retiring after the 2010 season. He was a 5-time Pro Bowler and a 2-time first-team All-Pro. He was a member of the Saints’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2009.

