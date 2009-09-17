CNBC's Darren Rovell: Twitter Has Changed My Reporting Life

CNBC’s sports guy, Darren Rovell, sure loves Twitter.



Mediaite: I used to have RSS feeds but now Twitter has destroyed those. I used to have about 200 blogs that I read off Bloglines, and since I started on Twitter I have actually not gone to that page once. Interesting!

You know, Twitter has definitely changed my reporting life. Because first of all, there’s nothing to be thrown out anymore. If you’ve got a lead on something and you can’t get anything going, or if it’s even been shot down, it still might be worth 140 characters. Nothing’s garbage anymore, that’s what I’ve learned.

Looks like people love his Tweets too: darrenrovell1 has 7,701 followers.

