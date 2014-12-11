Tinder User Tries To Get Dates By Using An ESPN Reporter's Tweets As Pick Up Lines

Can Darren Rovell’s 140-character bursts of thought be useful when trying to score a date?
One Tinder user tried to find out.
Bleacher Report says this person, “who was blocked by Rovell on Twitter, decided to use the ESPN reporter’s tweets on women.”
Rovell is a sports reporter for ESPN that focuses on business. He and his followers have a love/hate relationship.
This Tinder experiment led to a variety of results, which are all compiled on this Tumblr.
Here are some of our favourites:
Blimp rankings:
Asking for an opinion about Joe Paterno is a smooth entrance:
Did you know?
Soulmates:
Opinions on hummus:
Makes you think!
Tumblr
Solid tip:
Tumblr
Just ignore:
Tumblr
