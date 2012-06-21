CNBC Sports Reporter Darren Rovell Is Headed To ESPN

We like to keep our eye on moving and shaking at CNBC, so when we say that the author of ‘The ESPN Book,’ James Andrew Miller was sending out tweets about our favourites sports reporter, Darren Rovell, our ears perked up.



According to Miller’s tweets, Rovell was in talks with ESPN.

Sure enough, Rovell himself admitted that he’s leaving CNBC for ESPN. He’ll also be doing regular hits on ABC News.

I’m thrilled to have reached an agreement in principle with ESPN. No matter how others bash it, Bristol is truly a magical place. — Darren rovell (@darrenrovell) June 21, 2012

I will also be doing regular business reporting for ABC News, where I will definitely be covering the food & drink biz. — darren rovell (@darrenrovell) June 21, 2012

And now, to remember the good times on CNBC, here’s a video of Darren Rovell giving Kate Upton a Valentine.

